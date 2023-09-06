Lee Anderson column: Good to see police action on shoplifting is having positive impact in area

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​As some will know, shoplifting in Kirkby has been an ongoing issue that I have raised many times with the police.

I have been informed that the police have launched a Business Crime Forum in Kirkby which has allowed for live updates between police, CCTV and stores, and they have also been chairing monthly meetings to discuss findings.This scheme has seen more than a 60 per cent reduction in shop thefts across Kirkby, with fines and cautions increasing to 28 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am glad that the police have issued a number of criminal behaviour orders as well, against the most prolific local offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield MP - and Conservative Party deputy chairman - Lee Anderson

On Tuesday, Dan Walker from Channel 5 came to Ashfield to film my work as the local MP. It’s the latest episode in People Behind Politics.

I enjoyed the opportunity to chat about my love and pride for this area, as well as discussing my thoughts on politics past and present.

I would like to pay my respects to Sergeant Graham Saville, who very sadly died last week. He is a great testament to the police force and showed incredible bravery.

My thoughts are with this brave officer’s family.

‘​Dan Walker from Channel 5 came to Ashfield to film my work as the local MP. It’s the latest episode in People Behind Politics. I enjoyed the opportunity to chat about my love and pride for this area, as well as discussing my thoughts on politics past and present’, says Lee Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, I met with Cat Farrow, the Chief Operating Officer of Cash UK to discuss the banking services that are returning to Kirkby.

I was delighted by the recent news that Kirkby had been chosen as the place for a new banking hub, because I know that this will re-establish a vital service for residents.

Cat and I are on the hunt for a suitable property in Kirkby for the banking hub.

The hub will house representatives from each major high street bank, so constituents can feel assured that they will be able to bank with confidence once again.

I visited George and his family in Huthwaite this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George is making a good recovery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He did the right thing by going to the doctors when he started to get worrying symptoms and as a result of being proactive, the tumour has now been removed and he is slowly but surely on the mend.

As a cancer survivor, I understand the importance of taking your symptoms seriously and would encourage anyone to go to the doctors if they are ever concerned.

All the best to George and his family.

I finished the week doing a two-hour walk around the constituency, and ended up in my great local, the Dog House, for a drink.