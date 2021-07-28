Lee Anderson Column: Funding secured for school rebuilds is fantastic news for our area

This has been a long slog involving meeting after meeting with the Schools Minister and the Education Secretary, both of whom have visited schools in Ashfield over the past year. I have always said that this job is very personal to me and although I left Ashfield School in 1985 it still has a special place in my heart and to be able to help my old school and Kirkby College in this manner is beyond words. However, more needs to be done to increase educational outcomes for our young people and I am already working on my next project which will hopefully see a brand-new secondary school built in Ashfield. This is work in progress, our kids deserve better and it’s my job to shout out for them.

Summer recess is here which means I can spend more time in Ashfield so it was great to visit the Ashfield Sailing Club last Sunday on their annual open day.

A big thanks to Peter Housley who took me out on the water for half an hour and what a brilliant experience it is. They are always looking for new members and it is very cheap as well so please drop me a line if you are interested.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

The residents of Burton Road and Dunelm Close in Sutton invited me to judge their best in bloom competition at the weekend. Wow, what a great community and some great gardens and hanging baskets. A big mention to Lorraine and Kev whose garden was so brilliant that I have decided to run my own best garden in Ashfield competition throughout the summer. Entering is easy, just email a picture of your garden to [email protected]

Last week saw thousands of residents without water for the second time in a year. It would be fair to say that I had some strong words to say to Severn Trent and I was in constant touch with the chief executive throughout Sunday night through to the early hours and then throughout Monday and Tuesday.

As I write this column, I am preparing for a meeting with Severn Trent and they have also agreed to my request for a public meeting in Ashfield which I will chair.

You are all invited, and I will post the details in my column and online when I have a time and location. I will not sit back and put up this nonsense. You deserve better.