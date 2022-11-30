This week, I welcomed Claire and John Marsden from Ashfield and showed them around Parliament. I always look forward to meeting my constituents and understanding what are the issues that matter most to them.

I was disappointed to see yet another photo of fly tipping in Kirkby. Fly tipping is totally unacceptable and is unfair on the community that must suffer the consequences of having it on their doorstep.

It is the responsibility of the council to be acting against this and removing the rubbish. I would encourage anyone that is facing challenges with getting the council to do this, to get in contact with me via my email address, lee.anderson.mp@parliament.uk. I won’t let this example of anti-social behaviour be ignored.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

The issue of illegal immigration remained a key topic of conversation this week. We’ve had Keir Starmer failing to make up his mind about Labour’s policy towards immigration, flip flopping between calling for more foreign drivers to then deciding that we should not rely on foreign labour. I’m afraid Keir is only showing himself to be completely out of touch with ordinary people who are fed up with seeing our borders invaded.

I raised my concerns to the Home Secretary yet again to try and express the levels of anger felt in Ashfield about the increasing numbers of illegal immigrants. I was disappointed with the response I received from the Home Secretary and it demonstrated the need for me to keep talking about this in Parliament.

I would like to make note of the £300 cost of living payment that 11.6 million pensioners will have received through their annual winter fuel payment this week.

It was great to get out in the constituency towards the end of the week. On Thursday, I popped in to see Steve and Janet in their new shop on Low Street. The shop has some lovely gifts. On Friday, I visited Shabby2Chic Antiques in Kirkby, run by Paul. Another wonderful business. Please remember to shop local.

Fly tipping is totally unacceptable, says MP Lee Anderson. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

I finished the week by speaking at Nuneaton Association’s Christmas fundraiser and then on Saturday, I visited Newcastle Association. It is always good to meet fellow Conservatives and to talk to like minded people about the issues that we face and how we should tackle them.

