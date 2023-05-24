I was happy to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from individuals who said that they would return to my office in the future if they need help, and that they had been given a supportive and quality service.

Make Consulting, run by my good friend Craig Gould, were out flying the flag for Ashfield in Leeds this week.

Peter Jubb, the business development manager, was there to discuss investments and business goals.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

This is a local business that is a great example of success through hard work, but also about giving back to the community.

As many of you know, Craig has dug deep on many occasions to help others and for that I can’t thank him enough.

As a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, I thanked the Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police for the Met’s hard work in the lead up and during the Coronation weekend.

I understand that from a security perspective, that this would have been a challenging period.

However, I did make the point that I hope the Met doesn’t see this as a course of action only for special occasions. The British public are fed up with nuisance protesters and the police failing to appropriately deal with the issue.

I was delighted to give the closing speech at the National Conservatism Conference in London on Wednesday.

It’s great to see that the Conference is becoming increasingly popular, and that people are keen to discuss common sense issues, cancel culture and freedom of speech.

Like many other MPs, I receive a plenty of abusive messages, but I think it is safe to say that I receive more than most. I have been told that I will receive a small amount of compensation for communication sent to me by an individual who made over 50 calls to my office in one day. I will be donating this money to a good cause.

Back in February, I discovered that the residents of Sherwood House, a special assisted living house for elderly constituents, were not getting the service they deserved, and repairs were not being done.

I called Sanctuary Housing to account and after several meetings, I am glad to say that the repairs have been done, the service has improved, and the residents are happy and safe.

I finished the week in the Wirral, speaking to the local Conservative Association there. I have been spending the last few months and will be doing so for the rest of the year, travelling the country visiting associations and talking to members.

I am aways flattered to be invited and to get the opportunity to rally support. It certainly helps to keep me alive to the concerns of the grassroots in my position as Deputy Chairman of the Party.