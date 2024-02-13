Lee Anderson column: Fantastic to see group is going above and beyond to help men

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

Last Wednesday, I attended our weekly meeting and raised the case of an elderly lady in Ashfield, who was scammed out of thousands of pounds. She kept receiving scam phone calls that advised her to move her money to another account. Banking fraud is a serious issue that has a devastating impact on those it effects. I made it clear in the meeting that we need to ensure that there are trusted staff members at local banks, who can mitigate incidents like this to protect vulnerable customers.

On Friday, I visited Kelly Matthews at her home studio, where she runs her business called House of Brows. A few years ago, Kelly became a single parent to 2 children and was faced with a life on benefits. However, she decided that this was not the life she wanted and that she was going to do something about it. She re-trained to be a permanent make-up artist and set up her own business and bought her own house. One of Kelly’s most popular treatments is tattooing eyebrows and lips for cancer patients. This is life changing for many people who just want to get their confidence back. Well done Kelly.

I also returned to the site of the old Brinsley Headstocks on Friday, this time with the leader of Broxtowe Borough Council so that residents could plead their case to have the headstocks rebuilt. It was a very productive meeting with a great turnout. It made me proud of our area how residents from across the town came to show their support for the restoration of the headstocks.

Ashfield has a rich history and the great news is that the Broxtowe Council leader assured residents of Brinsley that the headstocks will be replaced and, hopefully, it will be a full wooden replica.

My constituents will know of the work I have done around the issue of male suicide.

Graham Lynk and I have raised thousands of pounds for Enlighten the Shadows, a local charity that supports men’s mental health. On Friday I attended the opening of their new office in Kirkby.

Male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, so it's great to support a fantastic local group who are going above and beyond to help men.

I will continue to support Enlighten the Shadows and all of their positive work.

This weekend I travelled to Wrexham to be a guest speaker for an event hosted by my good friend Sarah Atherton MP who was raising funds for her General Election campaign.

As well as funding my own, I get out there every weekend to a different part of the country to help my Conservative colleagues raise some cash for their campaigns.