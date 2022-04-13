The overwhelming majority call for a better deal for the Palestinian people.

Now this may not mean a great deal to the vast majority of Ashfield folk, so I decided to look for myself last week when I joined a delegation of 11 Conservative MPs on a trip to Israel to get a better insight into the problems on both sides of the borders.

This was not a taxpayer-funded trip and I attended in my own time. We spent the first few days in and around Tel Aviv where I particularly enjoyed our visit to the Israel Defence Forces base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

This is the first time they have allowed a group of MPs in their control room near to Gaza, where young Israeli soldiers are constantly monitoring cameras pointing at the Gaza Strip, who have in the past launched rocket attacks.

Their ‘Iron Shield’ defence system protects Israel. They instantly retaliate with their own anti-rocket defence system, which takes out at least ten per cent of the rockets launched. This was an amazing thing to see.

We then travelled to the Palestinian controlled West Bank where we had a private meeting with the Palestinian Prime Minister.

This was a very interesting and somewhat awkward meeting at times as he did not seem to like the line of questioning aimed at him, namely why have the Palestinians had no elections since 2006.

Lee Anderson and his fellow MPs during his recent fact finding trip to Israel.

It was quite clear that the Israelis want to see an end to the violence and are willing to make massive land concessions - and 50 per cent of Palestinians according to polling agree.

But shockingly nearly 50 per cent of Palestinians think violence is acceptable to achieve their aims, which is good news for Hamas who control the Gaza region.

The Israelis have been making concessions and last week issued 20,000 work permits for Gaza residents to work and earn more money in Israel. This was greeted by a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv where two people were shot dead.

Peace can only come with concessions. Ending violence should always be the first concession.