Lee Anderson column: Electoral reform is needed to ensure we have a fair system

​A massive thanks to the 17,000 people in Ashfield who turned out to vote for me at last week’s General Election.

​My team and I have campaigned tirelessly over the past six weeks to ensure that I could continue as your MP.

Obviously, Labour got a landslide majority, but the interesting part is they secured less votes than they did under Jeremy Corbyn and, despite my party Reform UK securing over four million votes, we only got five seats.

This is astonishing when you consider that the Lib Dems secured less than four million votes but won over 70 seats.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

Our electoral system is broken and now we have a situation in Parliament where the makeup of MPs does not represent the UK so, in my opinion, electoral reform is needed in the UK to ensure fairness.

We need proportional representation.

The General Election campaign in Ashfield was billed as a two-horse race between myself and the council leader Jason Zadrozny.

I do not like personality contests in politics and would sooner voters decide on policies and track records. My track record over the past five years in Ashfield is something I’m very proud of. I have secured over £200 million in my first term as MP which includes two new school rebuilds at Kirkby College and Ashfield School as well as over £70 million from the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund.

Sadly, for Coun Zadrozny he came in third place with just 6,000 votes, which in my opinion reflects how poorly-run Ashfield District Council is now.

It was interesting to see that Labour’s vote did not increase in Ashfield this time round, but I would like to applaud Rhea Keehn for the way she conducted herself throughout the campaign and I know she has tried to be elected as an MP in other parts of the country but I am sure that if she keeps trying that she will eventually succeed, so I wish her all the best.

The hard work starts now and although there are just five Reform UK MPs in the Commons, we are going to make a lot of noise from the green benches in holding the Labour Government to account.

I have always said Ashfield is the capital of common sense, and I will continue to ask Government Ministers the same questions that my constituents ask me every single week in Ashfield. Politics should not be difficult; you listen to the concerns of your constituents and then you raise these concerns with Ministers and push for change through Parliamentary process.

It’s not rocket science.