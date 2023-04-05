I was glad to see Kathryn, David and Glyn win the PubAid Community Pub Hero Award for being a Community Regular Hero. The Dog & Parrot pub deserved this award and I felt proud to see a local business being recognised for their efforts.

I met with Kathryn and David again the following day to show them the House of Commons Chamber as well as St Stephen’s Chapel. I always look forward to moments like this where I can show my constituents where I work and to be able to talk about the history of Parliament.

I welcomed the Government’s announcement that the UK will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

This great deal will grant the UK access to 11 nations with 500 million consumers, adding £1.8 billion to the UK economy as well as supporting thousands of jobs. Another clear example that Brexit was the right decision and that it will allow us more freedom over the way we choose to trade.

I am relieved that Ashfield District Council have finally decided to clean Sutton Cemetery, after a determined campaign to get them to do so.

I have supported local families who have faced significant and unnecessary stress because of the council’s inaction. Parents should not be forced to exhume their babies from their resting place, due to the awful state of the cemetery.

The Ashfield Independents should be hanging their heads in shame that they have ignored this for so long.

On Friday, I attended another association event, this time for my good friend Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich. I sold a piggy portrait for £300, which will be going straight to our male suicide support group, Enlighten the Shadows, on behalf of Graham Lynk, who on Sunday ran the half marathon in London in memory of his late son, Sean.

I am incredibly proud of Graham and I know he is very grateful for the generosity that many people have shown with their donations and support.

I would just like to remind people to please come and support Rumbles Café who are currently facing the threat of closure by the council.

A community meeting will gather on April 15 at 11am in Sutton Lawn Café and it would be great to get as many people down as possible.