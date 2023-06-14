​We are still waiting on the courts to approve the flights to Rwanda, but as soon as this is done, then these flights must leave immediately.

We cannot waste any more time in this fight against those who enter our country illegally.

Enough is enough.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

As I have done ever since I was elected, I will keep banging on about this issue and making sure the views of Ashfield folk are heard.

On Tuesday, it was the 79th Anniversary of D-Day.

It is a moment in our history that we should never forget, as troops from all over the world lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

We should remain forever thankful for the sacrifice made all those years ago.

The horrors that those young men faced is beyond any of our comprehension.

On Wednesday, as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, I challenged Neelam Patankar, the managing director at Digital Ventures, about the website Vivastreet, that advertises sexual services.

My concern is the welfare of the sex workers and ensuring that they have the support they need.

Human sex trafficking is a serious issue that we must remain vigilant against.

It was great to welcome my constituents, Karen and Rob, to Parliament so they could watch PMQs.

It was a real honour to show them round and hear their views.

I have constituents visiting me most weeks, which is always something I look forward to, getting the opportunity to share with them the amazing place where I work and where they have elected me to.

I was delighted to welcome GB News to Ashfield last Friday.

I stood with Chad as he told Patrick Christys, from GB News, about the great work that Rumbles Café has done for many years helping to transform the lives of people with special needs.

The Ashfield Independent-led council is trying to get the café to close. The Ashfield Independents have stood by and done nothing to save this café, which employs young people with special needs. I will continue doing my utmost to fight for Rumbles and to ensure that this vulnerable community is protected.

As many people know, male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK.

On June 24, Enlighten the Shadows, the male mental health charity that I have been supporting, will be doing a walk around Brierley Forest.

The group will be talking about their own stories, so please come and join if you would like to listen and share yourself.