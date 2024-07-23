Lee Anderson column: Criminals who unleashed violence should be locked up for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all heard the shocking news come in from America last weekend about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

I hope he is making a speedy recovery. This event has truly shone a light on the mainstream media and their constant hatred of Trump. I believe now is the time for them reflect.

Remember back in 2017 when Ashfield District Council voted to block Trump from visiting Ashfield? An interesting stance to take, given that we live in a democracy.

I recently met with a lady who works for the NHS as a translator, about the issue of health tourism. She advised me that there is a big problem with people travelling from the Czech Republic on short term visa, who then use our health system.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

The abuse of our services must stop and anyone arriving here should provide health insurance documents, if they are not entitled to health care here. This is your money at the end of the day.

There was news last week of Labour’s intentions to fast track plans to grant asylum to up to 90,000 migrants earmarked for Rwanda. This is yet another proposal from our left wing government to spend more of your hard earned cash.

More illegal migrants will be dependent on free housing, money, healthcare and some will go to prison. Labour said they would smash the gangs but I’m not so sure their plan is evidence of this.

Last Thursday, I stood up in the Chamber to challenge the Government on their new energy firm, GB Energy. I asked the Secretary of State how much it would cost the taxpayer, bearing in mind you have already been rinsed for billions of pounds to subsidise green energy.

For example, Drax power station burns wood from trees chopped down and imported from North America. This has cost us £11 billion so far and you are now going to be rinsed of £8.5 billion for GB Energy.

I was disgusted to see the shocking scenes in Leeds, as disorder broke out.

The criminals who unleashed violence and caused significant damage should be locked up for good. They are a product of our spineless namby pamby establishment who have betrayed our great country.

I was delighted to be a part of the grand opening of the new banking hub in Kirkby last Friday, finally returning banking services to residents.

There are a number of a people trying to claim credit for this project, but last year I visited Kirkby with Cash Access UK to look at potential sites for the hub.

We came across Stan, 103 years old, Kirkby born and bred. He was the one who pointed out this site next to Moor Market.