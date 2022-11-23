I have written to Ashfield Independents leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and asked that the councillors step aside until the investigation has finished.

I have brought more than £70 million into the council’s bank account from central government and residents are rightly concerned, especially when the people responsible for spending the money are now under investigation for alleged financial misconduct.

I am not suggesting any of the councillors arrested are guilty, but they must step aside now and allow confidence to be restored to the people of Ashfield.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

GB News is the fastest growing news channel on the TV and radio currently which is why I am delighted that I have been given a weekly slot each Wednesday night with Dan Wootton.

My slot on the show is called the ‘Real World’, as I regularly state I live in the real world and always try to say what the majority of Ashfield folk are thinking.

GB News obviously like my plain speaking, which is why they have asked me to appear every Wednesday night.

Fridays are my favourite day of the week, as it’s the time I get to spend with schools, businesses and more importantly constituents.

I realise many of my constituents are elderly or disabled and may struggle to come and see me at my office, which is why I do home visits, or meet up in a local pub/café.

This allows me to be more accessible to the people I represent and has led to some positive outcomes for constituents.

I have been criticised again by the opposition parties over my comments about illegal immigration and bogus asylum claims.

I will not bend on this issue. If any of the decent folk of Ashfield returning from a foreign country decided to skip passport control and not go through the proper checks, they would be quickly arrested and placed in custody.

Why should young men arriving illegally from Albania be treated any differently?

