Lee Anderson column: Common sense approach is the best way forward in 2024

​I wanted to wish you all a happy new year. I hope everyone enjoyed their celebrations and that the sore heads are starting to feel better.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​As we look ahead to the new year, I thought this would be a good opportunity to highlight some of what I will be working on throughout 2024 whilst representing Ashfield.

The Rwanda Bill will make its progression through Parliament in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many people will know, the issue of illegal immigration is something that I feel very strongly about.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

No other MP has been as outspoken as me on this. I will be paying close attention to the Bill as it makes its way through Parliament.

I will not hold back when it comes to sharing my opinion and providing the necessary scrutiny.

Illegal immigration has become a very serious problem, that is understandably angering most of the British public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will keep working hard on this and giving common sense approach.

​”Representing the area for the last four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I look forward to another opportunity to continue the important work that has already been started”, says Lee Anderson MP.

As a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee since March 2022, I will be persistent in putting forward the questions that need to be asked of the Home Office in 2024, about immigration, protests and law and order.

I will be starting my new position as a member of the Kirkby Town Board, to get on with the task of delivering the Government’s Plan for Towns Programme, in which Kirkby has been awarded £20 million.

The Town Board will be established by April and the Long-Term Plan will be submitted by August. I am looking forward to engaging with the rest of the community, to ensure we establish a greater Kirkby for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am delighted that Ashfield is getting the investment it deserves, after many decades of neglect by the Labour Party and previous MPs who were not born and bred.

In the year ahead, a General Election will be held.

I am standing again as the candidate for Ashfield and Eastwood.