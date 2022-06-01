Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for the Stags. Fans and players must now focus on the future - our time will come and hopefully automatic promotion will be an option.

The fantastic Forest game gave us the result we wanted. It’s great to see the Reds where they belong – in the Premier League.

I’m pleased I could help some residents go down to Wembley with some free tickets, which were donated to me for both games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

I welcomed the announcement from the Chancellor that all households will be helped with their utility bills. The idea of a windfall tax had been discussed for a while but as all readers will appreciate, ironing out the nitty gritty is not easy.

A £21 billion support package will help every household with every house receiving a £400 discount on their energy bills. Not a penny of this will need to be paid back. You won’t need to apply for this, it will automatically apply to your energy bills this autumn.

Other measures include a payment of £650 for the lowest income families, a winter fuel payment for many pensioners and an extra payment for those on disability benefits.

Many residents have contacted me about the roadworks on Kingsway. This is impacting the whole of Kirkby with most roads often at a standstill.

"The culture in Downing Street was clearly wrong and the treatment of the hardworking staff such as cleaners disgusted me,” says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

I was furious that no one from Western Power was doing any work at this site – they closed the roads, caused chaos, then worked elsewhere. I have called a meeting with them to let them know this needs sorting now.

I can’t finish my column without mentioning Boris. Like you, I was upset at what I read. I did not want to comment until I had read the report in full and I would recommend everyone who feels strongly about this issue to read it in full too.

The culture in Downing Street was clearly wrong and the treatment of the hardworking staff such as cleaners disgusted me. Sweeping changes have been made to Downing Street which has changed the culture completely. This I am pleased about.

This whole matter has upset me greatly. I could not visit my ill wife in hospital and was frankly worried sick about her.