​In a nutshell, Mark raises money to buy up old ambulances that need restoring and then drives them to Gambia to hand them over to their health service.

Rather than see these vehicles scrapped, this is an excellent project and the thing I really enjoyed about the visit was seeing the young mechanical students getting involved in restoring these ambulances.

Mark is fundraising and some of you may be aware of a cartoon depicting me that was published in a national newspaper a few weeks back.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

The picture was a pig with my face on it stood in a butcher’s shop window, which I assume was meant to offend me. Not at all, as two of these cartoons were quickly printed off for me to sign and were framed.

They were then auctioned off at a political event and raised £400 each so I have given Mark £400 and the other £400 will go to a local charity that deals with male suicide.

So, my haters have done some good but they must be kicking themselves as their legal department has written to me complaining about the copyright to the cartoon.

Good luck with that and thanks for the 800 quid. I look forward to your next cartoon of me.

‘The best bit of news from last week was seeing Shamima Begum lose her appeal to return to the UK but surprisingly Keir Starmer backed the decision after originally stating she should be allowed back in the country,’ says Lee Anderson.

Sir Keir needs to make his mind up very quickly in matters of national security and not flip-flop.

Once again, the transgender row continues with the debate about trans women going to women’s prisons with the most recent case of a man who raped two women and then decided to transition to a woman before his trial.

If you commit a crime as a man then you should serve your time in a male prison, and I am glad to see our government clamping down on this nonsense.

The Woke Society were at it again last week, attacking the children’s books written by Roald Dahl. They decided that in The Twits, Mrs Twit is no longer “ugly and beastly” but just “beastly”, and in James and the Giant Peach, Aunt Sponge is no longer “terrifically fat/And tremendously flabby at that” but is instead “a nasty old brute”.

Just let that sink in.