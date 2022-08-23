Lee Anderson column: Build houses on time and in right place with a proper infrastructure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every council should have a local plan which sets out where houses will be built over a 15-year period.

A good local plan will protect green spaces and make sure houses are built in the right places.

In 2018, while serving as the Conservative councillor for Huthwaite, I supported the Ashfield Independents’ motion to scrap the old proposed local plan designed by Labour.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current council leader promised that he would build 8,500 houses over the next 15 years and protect our green spaces.

Yes, we need extra houses for our children to move into, no one denies that, but more than four years later we still do not have the promised local plan.

Ashfield folk are angry, and it now looks like the Ashfield Independents have U-turned and will scrap the local plan, which is even worse in many respects, as developers will be able to apply to build houses anywhere.

In 2018, the council leader told a full council meeting that he could build 8,500 new houses over 15 years and save our green spaces but the Ashfield Independents are now saying they cannot find anywhere to build these, yet not once has anyone from the Ashfield Independents contacted me to discuss how we could work together on a local plan.

“Every council should have a local plan which sets out where houses will be built over a 15-year period”, says Lee Anderson MP.

What happened to the promise they would build all these houses whilst protecting our green spaces?

Our children are going to need homes to live in and it is up to local politicians to make sure they are built on time, in the right places with all the proper infrastructure in place.

Last week, I attended the Skegby Scooter Clubs East Midlands Scooter Association night, where more than 100 scooters were on display. It was an honour to join Fluke, Roy and all the scooter lads who raise money for some great causes throughout Ashfield.

It’s been a long time since I played cricket at Ashfield School, but last week I took a team of Tory MPs and councillors to play Kirkby Portland Cricket Club in Nuncargate.

We were narrowly beaten, but I scored 28 not out which I am incredibly proud of.