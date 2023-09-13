Ashfield MP - and Conservative Party deputy chairman - Lee Anderson

I have been made aware of some misinformation about the Government’s Energy Bill.

Firstly, I want to make clear that I have always been honest in my scepticism about net zero targets.

I agree that we should be aiming to achieve Net Zero, because climate change is a very real threat, however I disagree with the current cost of it all and the impact that this will have on people’s finances.

I have received emails from constituents and have seen on social media some reports claiming that MPs have voted to send people to prison or fine them £15,000 for not adhering to rules set out in the Energy Bill.

This is completely untrue and I want to be clear that I will never vote for anything in the future that will mean people’s liberty and finances in Ashfield are affected.

This Bill will replace the power to amend the energy performance of premises regime which was lost when we left the EU.

On Friday, I visited Keltruck in Huthwaite, to see the great work they have been doing and the jobs they have been providing for folk across Ashfield.

I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team and I am proud that this local business is Europe’s largest independent Scania distributor.

It’s yet another reminder of the talent we have on our doorstep and the fantastic opportunities that are available to our young people.

Well done Keltruck and keep up the good work.

As many will know, I have promised to get the A38 sorted, so I am delighted to see that this is now being done.

I spoke with Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, about getting this road repaired, after constituents had raised their concerns. I’ve listened and ensured that the Council delivers on their responsibility to residents.

As ever, please do get in contact with my office at lee.ande[email protected] if you see any roads that need looking at.

I have always been a football fan so I welcome the Government, the Premier League, the FA, and the Football Foundation’s investment in grassroots facilities in Ashfield.

The local Football Facility Plan will enable more players of all ages and backgrounds to engage in the national game.

It is right that areas like Ashfield, which have long missed out on funding, are finally being recognised and supported.

I look forward to hopefully seeing some of our youngsters, from Ashfield, playing at a county or national level.

The Government has announced its new National Suicide Prevention Strategy, which makes a commitment to reduce the number of suicides in England within two-and-a-half years.