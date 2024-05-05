Lee Anderson column: As I’ve always said, the people of Ashfield are truly the best

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

​This is raising money for a local young girl called Lily, who has FAP, FND, marfan syndrome and dyslexia.

One man, Jason Thompson even had his hair and beard shaved off for the cause. The people of Ashfield are truly the best. If you can spare a few quid, please donate at the following link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RunForestTavernRun

It seems I hit a nerve for many people when I posted about my visit to Blackpool the weekend before last, showing the disgraceful mess that had been left down a residential alley.

It was a truly staggering sight and I felt understandably angry for local residents who were being made to suffer from this mess.

The Labour-run council have the powers to enforce legal action, fit CCTV, clean up the area and to police it.

There was a silver lining amongst this as a Blackpool resident got in touch with Reform to thank them for our exposure of the alley, as a few days later it was suddenly cleaned up.

We had yet another Home Office failure last week when it emerged that thousands of illegal immigrants who are meant to be deported to Rwanda have suddenly gone ‘missing’.

I cannot quite understand how they have managed to let this happen. This failure only reinforces what I have been saying for so long, which is that this Government has got no serious plan to stop illegal immigration and to prevent our country being taken advantage of. The UK is being made to look like a mockery.

I was glad to see Reform performing well in the local elections last week, which will be putting real pressure on the Conservatives.

We had a great result in places like Sunderland, where we were shown that we are a party on the up and that even without a Reform candidate, Labour would have still won.

This demonstrates that the naysayers are completely wrong, and Reform are clearly not splitting the vote.