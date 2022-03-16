Yes, fracking is being discussed once again and my position has always been clear. If we can frack safely and provide gas at a much cheaper rate to UK households, then we should do it.

It is done safely in the US and consumers are paying a tenth for their gas bills compared with the UK.

I went to a fracking presentation last week in Parliament, where most of my fears about fracking were dismissed by reasoned debate.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I will continue to do my own research and make up my own mind, rather than listen to people who have done very little research, other than watch a few YouTube videos or gained a Facebook degree on fossil fuels.

The banning of gas and oil from Russia is welcome news, but what about coal? We currently import more than 500,000 tonnes of coking coal from Russia, that’s 50 per cent of all coking coal used which is shipped to steel works and concrete producers all over the UK.

This is madness when you consider we have a ready-to-go coking coal mine in Cumbria that can supply all our coking coal needs and export the stuff as well.

Yet we are messing around delaying a decision because we are too scared of upsetting the environmentalists, post-COP26.

Last Friday, along with Lillian Greenwood MP, I visited Promethean Particles in Nottingham, which has developed a brilliant product known as nanoparticles, which act like a sponge. This ground-breaking technology could be a game changer and it’s about to start a trial at Drax Power Station. Nanoparticles will filter all the carbon from the exhaust flue, which will achieve net zero.

Drax is burning wood pellets to produce electricity as it is seen as a renewable energy, since trees can be grown continually and the pellets replenished. I say that is nonsense and is just an excuse to get around not using coal or gas.

These wooden pellets are transported all the way from the USA and take 21 days to get here, to a part of Yorkshire that is sat on top of millions of tons of coal. I am not saying we should automatically go back to deep-mined coal in the UK, but it’s very difficult to argue against when we are importing wood pellets from the US.

Let’s hope some good can come out of this awful war in Ukraine and sorting out our energy policy to become self-sufficient would be a good start.