Jason Zadrozny Column: You've put your trust in us and we won't let you down

We won every single seat we went for in the district - as well as by-elections to the district council in Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse and Skegby.Political commentators often ask how the Ashfield Independents continue to confound expectations.

We won seats from both the Conservative and Labour parties. Gaining all three seats in Hucknall from the Conservatives was a huge achievement, as much of an achievement as council chairman Andy Meakin beating Labour overwhelmingly in Kirkby.

Winning elections is not rocket science. Elections are won because of hard work and keeping promises to residents. The Ashfield Independents work hard all year round and residents respond positively to that. The recent election results proved that.In the mid-1930s, residents in Kirkby were promised a swimming pool by the Labour Party. Decade after decade followed and no swimming pool arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Zadrozny, leader of the Ashfield Independents on Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Ashfield Independents promised a new pool in 2019 - work has now started on two new pools off Lindley’s Lane. It will be open this time next year. That’s a promise made and a promise kept.At the start of the pandemic, we promised to maintain a full bin collection during lockdown. Ashfield District Council was not only the only council to maintain a full bin collection successive lockdowns in the whole of Nottinghamshire. We were the only council in the country to have dramatically enhanced it. That’s a promise made and a promise kept.We promised to be a council which kept Council Tax as low as possible. We appreciate that residents’ finances were stretched to breaking point during the pandemic. That’s why we froze our portion of Council Tax this year. That’s a promise made and a promise kept.When the Ashfield Independents took over the local Council in 2018, we promised to transform our parks and open spaces. Dozens of parks across the district have been dramatically improved - we have invested £2million alone this year in parks across Ashfield.

Our parks are now exciting destinations for our young people and we will continue to improve others. That’s a promise made and a promise kept.I could go on – but I am sure readers get my point.Our challenge now is to use our influence at County Hall to deliver on a new set of promises. We are determined to fix our broken roads and pavements.

This includes fighting for an extra £1million a year to put right the chronic underfunding of highways repairs compared to places like Newark and Rushcliffe. We will fight to retain all our Children’s and Surestart Centres and ensure those receiving free school meals get help during school holidays.So - you’ve put your trust in us. Believe me - we won’t let you down.