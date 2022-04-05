Jason Zadrozny column: Why this fire station review is so important for our area

Members of the Ashfield Independents and I stood side-by-side with members of the Fire Brigade Union as we tried to hammer home our concerns. Your Chad readers were at the protest too.

Conservative and Labour councillors voted to shut Ashfield Fire Station. I was the only member of the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Authority to vote against the plans.

Fast forward four years and our concerns remain, exacerbated by the two recent tragic events in Kirkby which led to losses of life. We may never know if the closure of the station at night had any impact. But now is the time to revisit that decision.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council

Recently, I was pleased to secure a promise from the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Authority to review their decision from 2018. This review commences immediately.

I believe that, with the challenges in Ashfield, we deserve a full-time fire station. I will be making this clear as part of the review.

Now, let’s not pretend that the fire service doesn’t face challenges too, not least because it has seen massive cuts imposed by the Conservative Government.

Since 2010, a huge amount of funding has been lost, leading to cuts in staffing and opening hours at our fire stations. It’s no exaggeration to say that cuts can cost lives.

Before the disastrous cuts of 2018, Ashfield Fire Station used to have 26 firefighters. This has been reduced to just 12. The station on Sutton Road used to be open 24 hours a day and is now open from 8am until 6pm. We have to rely on ‘on-call’ firefighters at night and crew from other stations.

The review will report back in the autumn. I will be making Ashfield’s voice heard loud and clear. Ashfield Fire Station returning to a 24-hour, seven-day-a week operation is a no-brainer.