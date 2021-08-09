Jason Zadrozny column: PM has insulted the way of life - and existence - of our ex-miners in the area

Annesley, Bentinck, Bottom Pit, Hucknall, Top Pit Hucknall, Summit, Linby, Newstead, Silverhill and Sutton and other local collieries played a pivotal part in shaping the Ashfield district.

They employed thousands of local residents, including both my grandads.

Since the pits were shut, it has been estimated that 25,000 ex-miners have died across Nottinghamshire. We lose, on average 70 a month and this figure is getting progressively worse. Nearly 30,000 ex-miners are still alive – they are the ones that the Government is ripping off over their occupational pensions, to the tune of £730 a year.

Coun Jason Zadrozny

Boris Johnson’s comments last week about the closure of our mines were abhorrent. Not only that, they were incorrect, ignorant and disrespectful to our miners who were shafted by the Conservatives then and have now been shafted over their pensions now.

I will remind readers what Boris Johnson said. When Johnson was on a visit to Scotland, ahead of the COP26 climate change summit later this year, reporters asked the Prime Minister if he would set a deadline for ending fossil fuel extraction.

The Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservative Party said: “Look at what we’ve done already. We've transitioned away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher who closed so many coal mines [whilst laughing] across the country where we had had a big early start and we’re now moving rapidly away from coal altogether.”

Boris Johnson stated that Margaret Thatcher did the climate a favour by closing the coal pits during the 1980s. The decision to close the mines was never about climate change – it was all about an ideological class war against our ex-miners and our trade unions. Their crime? To fight for better pay and conditions.

As the leader of Ashfield District Council, I have been inundated with complaints from angry ex-miners and their families about not just Johnson’s comments but the great pensions robbery.

Thousands of ex-miners lent the Tories their vote in the General Election in December 2019 – hundreds of them have gone to their graves not knowing that the Tories have shafted them yet again.

They thought the Tories had changed. They haven’t.

As the leader of the Independent group on Nottinghamshire County Council, I was proud to write a successful motion calling for the ‘historic injustice’ to be put right over miners’ pensions.

The Conservative Prime Minister has not just hit our ex-miners in their back pockets – he has now insulted their very way of life and thus existence.

