Christmas is my favourite time of the year and an important time for friends and family alike.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and an even better New Year.

This year, like 2020, has been an enormous challenge – the spectre of coronavirus still hangs over us.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

The new omicron variant is a huge worry. However, just like previous lockdowns, the vast majority of local people are doing their bit, whether that be key workers in the NHS or other services.

Despite the obstacles put before us, Ashfield District Council continues to be there when residents need them most.

Next week, for example, we’re giving you the chance to put extra, bagged waste out with your bins.

This year, your council has brought in close to £100million in additional money via the Future High Streets’ Fund, the Town’s Fund, Safer Streets’ funding.

We are getting on with the job of dramatically improving our district.

Your council also continues to improve our parks. We continue to invest the biggest amount of money since our council was created in 1974 – to make our parks real destinations.

Amazon in Sutton has also been extended – bringing more jobs into our district. Kirkby Leisure Centre is also making amazing progress and we’re making the biggest improvements to Lammas Leisure Centre since it was built.

All this work couldn’t have been done without the continued support of residents for the Ashfield Independents, who are delivering this success.

In May, we had our most successful county council elections ever with the Ashfield Independents winning every single election across the Ashfield district.

This has forced the county council to finally confront the problem of broken roads and pavements. We continually told the Conservatives that the terrible mess they were making of our highways wasn’t good enough.

Voters in Ashfield told them the same in large numbers. As a result, real improvements have been promised – this will bring in about £1million more funding to mend our highways next year – something the Ashfield Independents promised to deliver.

There are many more hurdles to jump in 2022, not least persuading the Tory Government to drop their ridiculously high housing targets.

We are also fighting hard to stop the Conservatives breaking a manifesto promise and scrapping local councils like Ashfield.

I was very proud to attend the district council staff awards. Staff who had given their all and put their lives at risk to continue to deliver services.

One award was to the indomitable Alex Moorhouse from our environment team. Alex started at the council 13 days before I was born. He has given a lifetime of service and, like other staff, I was so pleased to recognise his continued effort.

Whatever you are doing this Christmas, please think about those who may be spending Christmas alone. Why not give them a knock, drop in a card or give them a bell?

Have a great Christmas and thank you for doing everything you do at the most difficult of times.