Last year in my New Year Column – when thanking residents for working together during successive coronavirus lockdowns – I said that 2021 couldn’t get any worse.

I was wrong – if anything, the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus has got worse.

If 2021 was the year of successful work going back years by your Ashfield Independent councillors to bring in money to improve Kirkby and Sutton, 2022 will be the year we will start delivering on the biggest regeneration plans since Ashfield District Council was created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council

We have until June 2022 to prepare business cases for 17 unique projects that will be delivered to transform Kirkby and Sutton.

On top of this, massive improvements will continue to Lammas Leisure Centre and Kirkby Leisure Centre with new swimming pools. This will take huge steps to completion.

Our play park transformation will continue with more massive improvements to parks and open spaces across our District.

The news that reports of fly-tipping was dramatically down across Ashfield in 2021 is great news. We will however continue to fight the war on waste.

Our annual Spring Clean has been rebooted for 2022. This included offering each household one free bulky waste collection anytime in the year. As well as this – our roving bin lorries will be back and other events – all on top of your regular waste collections.

We will continue to work with NHS and Health bosses to improve access to vaccinations. With close to 20,000 residents not even having a first jab, 30,000 a second and 52,500 over 12 year olds in Ashfield not yet having their booster jabs – there are huge challenges ahead. Your Council will continue to do everything possible to help.

This is just a snapshot of the work Ashfield Independent Council continue to do. We’re here to make your life just that little bit easier. Whilst the appalling state of our broken roads and pavements is not the Council’s responsibility – this is still the biggest complaint we receive. Your Ashfield Independent Councillors will continue to pile pressure on Tory-run Nottinghamshire County Council to get it sorted.

2022 will be tough. There’s no doubt about that. The cost of living is rocketing with food prices rising, energy prices going through the roof, child poverty rising, pensions going down and disposable income at the lowest level since the Second World War. I can give you an assurance Ashfield District Council will continue to be on your side.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.