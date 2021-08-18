'I'm thrilled to be named editor of your Chad - but now I want to hear your ideas'

The key word is your.

I am merely the latest in a long line of custodians of a title which belongs to you, the reader.

I can promise the team and I will work our hardest to bring you the best Chad we can, packed full of news, features, sport and more, and building on the great work of previous editors such as Jeremy Plews, Tracy Powell, Phil Bramley and Ashley Booker – as well as Andy Done-Johnson who has been leading the team in the last few weeks and who, I am delighted to say, has accepted the position of deputy editor.

How can we improve your Chad and serve the people of Mansfield and Ashfield better?

I am a married father of four daughters, aged four to 12, and when I’m not taxiing them to one of their various classes, I can usually be found playing football (badly) or watching some sport, be it on TV or, preferably, in person.

I have more than two decades of journalism experience across many different roles and titles, in places as diverse as Norwich, Stoke-on-Trent, Cambridge, Sheffield and Shropshire.

However, having spent more than four years as head of content at the Chad in the not-too-distant past, I am delighted to return to Mansfield and Ashfield, this time in the “big chair”.

I have met hundreds of people living and working across this great region and I know together we can be force for the good of Mansfield and Ashfield.

Jon Ball, new editor of your Chad.

I have lots of ideas on how to improve our coverage – look out for more property and nostalgia in the coming weeks, for example – but I know you have too.

And that’s why I want to hear from you.

What do you want to read about, what should we campaign for?

What do you think the Chad should be concentrating on? What are the issues that matter to you?

Is it homelessness, public transport, developments or something else?

And what do you think of the Chad, both in print and online, as a whole? What would you like to see more – or less – of? What could we do better?

Please let me know, I would love to hear from you at [email protected]