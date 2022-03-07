How Mansfield is Helping Ukraine

The people of Mansfield and Ashfield have united alongside the rest of the world to aid those who have been affected by this international catastrophe.

Mansfield Council became one of the first councils in the UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has sought to provide humanitarian relief for those affected by it.

According to the EU, 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homes and it has been predicted that number could rise to 18 million by the end of the conflict.

Evacuees flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.

Many of the refugees have abandoned their possessions in Ukraine, with some carrying only the clothes they have on their back.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians lack the essentials to survive with majority of refugees relaying on charities such as the Red Cross and UNICEF and the kindness of families from neighbouring countries

such as Poland and Hungry to provide for their needs.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, has been promoting ‘fundraising and relief efforts’ in order to play our part in the global collective.

The world of sport has also been involved in taking a stance against Putin with inspiring scenes at the One Call Stadium before the game between Mansfield Town and Exeter City, as all sides of the ground unified in applause in solidarity with Ukraine.

Sport has been at the centre of Russia’s soft power to mask its atrocities.

For example, The Sochi Winter Olympics of 2014 provided Putin with an international popularity boost to annex Crimea a week after the games had finished.

The heavy investment in sports in Russia has been commonplace since the days of the Soviet Union to show dominance in something which is culturally significant to all nations.

Since the invasion, the Russian national football teams has been boycotted by all countries and UEFA has suspended all Russian clubs from competing in their tournaments.