Eastwood MP: It is time to end this humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Hundreds of people in Broxtowe have contacted me, horrified by the widespread starvation, denial of aid to children and babies, and innocent people killed as they attempt to access aid in Gaza.

It is indefensible.

The humanitarian need is staggering, yet the Israeli authorities continue to impose restrictions that obstruct vital relief efforts. UN agencies and trusted organisations must be granted

immediate access to land routes to deliver food, medicine, and hope that the suffering will come to an end.

Broxtowe MP Juliet Campbell.

The humanitarian pauses that began on July 27 offer a fragile breath of relief.

But it is not enough.

We must push for a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a surge in aid.

A commitment to pursue a political resolution and a two-state solution is the right thing to do.

"There is no military solution, only a political one rooted in justice and international law. I want us rise to the occasion as part of an international coalition that demands action and refuses to look away."

The UK has pledged to give £101m in aid to the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the plan to evacuate children from Gaza to the UK for specialist treatment has come as a welcome relief.

Tougher action in response to violations of international law is needed so I was pleased with the suspension of UK-Israel trade negotiations and sanctions on Israeli ministers whose incitement and support for illegal settlements have fuelled the suffering in the West Bank.

Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

I am glad that the Government has announced that the UK will move to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel commits to a long-term, sustainable peace.

Recognising Palestine as a state is a fundamental part of achieving a two-state solution.

Our response must be courageous, swift, and compassionate.

It is time to end this humanitarian catastrophe.