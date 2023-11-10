'DIGGING DEEP' - The latest careers wisdom from our expert columnist Melissa

It shouldn’t feel like an archaeological dig, every time you have to remember what you did, where you did it and the skills and knowledge you gained from it and the impact you had in preparation for an interview or writing an application!

Nottinghamshire-based careers expert, Melissa Pearce.

It’s so easy to forget to treasures in your trove; projects and launches you were part of, qualifications you’ve earned or qualities you’ve cultivated.

Have to hand your achievements and contributions, ready to go for the next opportunity that arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’ll be so useful at all stages… whether you’re diving into a new career, looking to progress or deep into it and are looking to just take stock of what you have.

You need to 'dig deep', writes Melissa Pearce.

Try to keep a journal, work box, digital document or folder of your experience. It might seem like a tedious task at the time, but it’ll be so worth it.

Note key responsibilities and impact you had.

Make it tangible and sharp.

Record what you took from these experiences. Learnings, insights about yourself, kindled passions and future aspirations.

Here are a few things to consider…

Customer Service and Satisfaction:

Did you serve with dedication, dignity and respect, always aiming to fulfil the customer's requirements?

How about manage requests and complaints in a sensitive manner ensuring a positive resolution?

Were you part of process with which to measure, and then improve customer service metrics? For example, online feedback surveys, secret customer visits, or personal recommendations, and requests.

Driving Results:

Were you able to think critically, forming objective judgements from review and investigation?

Could you solve problems by proposing viable solutions and making decisions based on the evaluation of possible options, choosing the most impactful and feasible?

Could you employ creative thinking, being open minded and generating fresh ideas and solutions to positively impact your work/the situation/ a potential difficulty?

Communication:

Were you able to present information and ideas with clarity and concision?

Did you ensure that the content and style of your communication would reach and resonate with your audience?

Were you not only aiming for the transmission of information, but also for the opportunity to transform an experience and enrich a connection?

Profit:

Gross margins, net profit, or profit margins... whatever hat it wears, this is important!

Were you involved in team meetings, and briefings that talked about the sales, or savings your organisation made?

Were you part of the team aiming to increase these margins?

How did you do it? Did you work as part of an initiative, or collaborate on a new idea?

Systems:

Were you involved in the operation of systems?

This could be waste reduction, monitoring defects, and mistakes, online engagement analysis, or automating jobs using technology such as automating social media posts, or customer emails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are just a few of the skills and experience you have earned and added to your hoard but you often forget you have them or it’s hard to lay your hands on them!

So, take stock and spend an hour scribbling down or typing out what you’ve done, where and when, what skills you gained and the qualities you own.

For the treasures that you possess in a handy tick list, follow the link and download your free copy of ‘Skills Set’ now!