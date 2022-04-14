David Hennigan column: I doff my cap to Chad’s vital role as it turns 70 this month

When I was 15, I did work experience at the Reddish Reporter – a free local newspaper based near Stockport. I spent the week writing stories about hats. Bowler hats, flat caps, top hats – I wrote about them all – often long winded stories about headwear. Reddish was the capital of hat and cap making.

In Ashfield, substitute hats for tights. Sutton-in-Ashfield was the land of the tights. “A town of stitchers” as my friend, the wonderful John Halfpenny from Pheonix Street, who worked at Pretty Polly, used to tell me.

My week at the Reddish Reporter cemented my love of local news. My late grandad David used to open the obituary page of the Manchester Evening News first. “Just to check I’m still alive” he used to tell me. That’s why I became a journalist.

When I first moved to Sutton in 2014, I did my research on the district. The first advice from my colleague Jason Zadrozny was “…buy the Chad duck.” I’ve bought it ever since.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, I was in tears when I picked up our Chad. On its front page, it announced the sad death of Tony Brewer, then chairman of Ashfield District Council.

Tony had lost his fight to Covid-19 at King’s Mill Hospital. “It’s not true unless it’s in the Chad” is a favourite catchphrase of people of a certain age like Ashfield and Mansfield. That morning, I knew exactly what they meant.

Throughout Covid, the Chad provided timely and accurate information on an ever-changing pandemic. It’s no exaggeration to say that your coverage – coverage people can trust, saved lives.

The Chad has always been on the side of local people. It’s journalists are always friendly and utterly professional. As I was a councillor, they sometimes asked me difficult questions but I never ducked them.

One of the things I have learned in Ashfield is that people have a thirst for local news, written by people in our communities and read by our communities.