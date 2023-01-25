We have seen an increase in the number of pothole reports in recent weeks, but we also want you to know that this isn’t unusual at this time of year.

At the start of December, Nottinghamshire experienced a period of severe cold weather with road temperatures dipping as low as minus seven degrees at times, and it is this coupled with the effects of salt as we grit the network and the exceptional level of rainfall over recent weeks which has caused potholes to form.

The RAC said themselves this month that this has been the coldest start to a winter in 12 years and that because of this they have seen a rise in the number of pothole related breakdowns in the last three months of 2022.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, Nottinghamshire's chairman of transport and environment committee. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

With over 3,000 miles of roads to maintain in Nottinghamshire, we’re doing all that we can to take action following the bad weather and our teams are working hard to keep up with repairs.

We know that potholes are of great concern to you, and that is why over the last 18 months, as result of our Highways Services Review, we have doubled the number of repair teams from four to eight and increased the productivity of each team by more than 100 per cent.

We have also decreased short-term pothole repairs by 61 per cent.

We are in the early stages of our programme to invest £12million into Nottinghamshire’s roads over the next four years and we’re really starting to see the benefit of this in local communities where our teams have been out to carry out longer term patch repairs.

We do know however that there is work still to do, but I am confident that as we move through our investment programme, we will continue to see more positive results.

We ask that you bear with us as you will likely see an increase in emergency repairs as we keep roads safe through the winter until larger scale permanent repairs can be made.

However we’ll still be undertaking permanent repairs wherever we can and are continuing with our large-scale patch repairs, as part of our four-year programme.

I would like to thank all Nottinghamshire residents for reporting potholes to us and I would like to ask that everyone continues to do so either through our website or the My Notts App. https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/roads/potholes/report-a-pothole