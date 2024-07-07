​Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

​Even though, at the time of writing this column, the result of the General Election was unknown, the feeling is that July 4 was a line drawn in the sand for change, writes Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

​Change is something many people are uncomfortable with, but change is the catalyst for progress and improvement, and if you stand still, you invariably go backwards.

In Mansfield and Warsop, we have many ambitious projects that are very challenging and involve change, but we are confident the changes will be transformational for our communities.

Although the Warsop Health Hub official opening ceremony is not until mid-July, it is already being embraced and supported by the local community, with fantastic uptake in membership and employment.

Through great partnership work, despite incredibly difficult market conditions, we have delivered the project within budget and on time.

The wellbeing of our communities and respect for cultural heritage are two of the reasons why we have facilitated the asset transfer of Warsop Town Hall to Lifespring Church.

Lifespring will now apply for funding to renovate the Warsop Town Hall and provide more accessible facilities for local residents to participate in social activities and get help in partnership with Vibrant Warsop, Big Warsop and Switch Up.

Nothing is more life-changing for our residents than having good-quality homes. We have just completed a housing project at Fritchley Court, Oak Tree, with local contractor Stobuild.

Although a relatively small project, it encompasses the principles we are trying to include in all our construction contracts.

This includes using brown field sites, designing energy-efficient homes for life to meet the 2025 building regulations that emit 80 percent less CO2 which contributes to our commitment to the climate emergency, recycling 97 percent of all construction waste, and planting trees.

We are ensuring that local contractors and suppliers get the opportunity to tender, be successful, and include social value.

The chief executive, Rob Story, has really embraced this philosophy, engaging a trainee by providing work experience, engaging with the local school and Trowell Court, donating to the food share scheme, and contributing labour, plant, and materials to renew a local allotment.

We are applying this criteria to larger projects, and another local contractor, Mercer Building Solutions, are making great progress at our Bellamy development.

The new build shops are about to be handed over for fitting out, the utility diversions and roadworks have been completed, and the building is now underway for 22 family homes.

A contactor has now been appointed for our Centenary Road development, which will start on site in September to build 77 affordable council homes.

These will be a mix of family apartments, houses and later living bungalows and apartments.

With a view to around £200m being invested in Mansfield and the surrounding areas over the next few years, we will be attending the Construction Fair on Friday, July 12, at West Notts College.

This event will give many of our small contractors the opportunity to build relationships with the larger multi-national contractors and hopefully win more work.