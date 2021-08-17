Column: We will back up words with actions over climate change

Since I was elected in May 2019, we have reviewed almost every service the council undertakes with a green focus.

It isn’t financially viable to change everything we would want to at once but we continue to back up words with actions.

The Government is not due to implement Future Homes Standard as a requirement in building regulations until 2025 but we have taken the decision to be an early adopter when building affordable council homes.

Coun Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield

This will see homes producing 75-85 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than ones built to the current regulations.

We are also building a small number of houses to the even higher Passivhaus standard. These are airtight, have very high levels of insulation, extremely high performance windows with insulated frames and a mechanical air flow ventilation system with highly efficient heat recovery. These measures reduce the heat loss so much the homes barely need any heating at all.

We have successfully applied for the Government’s Green Homes Grant to upgrade some of our council properties.

This investment in older housing stock will cumulatively have a more beneficial effect on reducing our carbon footprint per pound than building new homes to the new environmental standards.

Climate change is something that must be addressed by councils across the country, says our columnist

Between September 20 and 26, the council is lighting up the Town Hall in green in support of Recycle Week. We all need to do our bit with our own recycling at home. It only takes a little more effort but the collective action will make the difference in the long run.

Let’s all do our bit for a green, clean and healthy Mansfield. Find out what you can recycle at www.mansfield.gov.uk/recycling.

I’m looking forward to raising a flag to support the county council in marking the first Nottinghamshire Day on August 25. You can get involved by sharing photos which show off our part of the county at its best.