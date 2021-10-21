Column: We want to change lives through investment in brilliant new cultural experiences

I want to outline some of the benefits of publicly-funded arts and culture, and the role our organisation is playing in Covid recovery.

We recently announced that Mansfield, as part of North Nottinghamshire, will be one of 54 priority places across England, where we want to change people’s lives through investment in brilliant new cultural experiences.

This exciting news is part of Let’s Create – our new strategy for the arts, museums and libraries across England between now and 2030.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England.

We believe that it’s a bold vision that sets out how creativity and culture can play a part in levelling up the country.

We know that Mansfield and Ashfield are places where there is a real ambition from the local authorities to work with us on this. We want to help make sure that more people who live here get the chance to experience the benefits of being more creative.

We know how tough it has been – particularly over the last 18 months, which saw cultural buildings having to close their doors because of lockdown.

Thankfully, the Government stepped in with an unprecedented investment in the shape of the Culture Recovery Fund.

This £2billion injection backed by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak meant we could save thousands of cultural organisations. Not only has this investment helped to keep arts organisations alive, but it has also saved thousands of jobs.

The Arts Council has helped distribute this funding and the financial support has never been more urgently needed or gratefully received than during the past 12 months.

In Ashfield and Mansfield, more than £500,000 was distributed to a range of organisations across two rounds of funding.

Beneficiaries included audio production company Entertainment Sound Specialists, Mansfield Museum and Mansfield Palace Theatre.

This support for Mansfield’s cultural community is on top of more than £930,000 which Arts Council invests in First Art – a project that connects audiences of all ages to high quality art events and performance.

All this happens thanks to National Lottery players. Every time that you buy a Lotto or EuroMillions ticket, you’re directly helping the Arts Council to support creativity here.

We also recently helped fund OneFest, a week-long festival in Mansfield in venues like the Capo Lounge and The Old Library, bringing comedians, live music and circus skills to the town.

We’re hoping that this is just the start of our support for more events and performances that help people discover a passion for creativity and that involve everybody here, no matter what their background.

We know that artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries are important here, not just because they help us all to lead happier lives, but also because they create jobs and help to grow the local economy.