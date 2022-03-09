In Nottinghamshire, we are doing all we can to give families better access to affordable and healthy food.

We are working with the national charity Family Action and have just launched the latest FOOD – Food On Our Doorstep – Club hosted at Bingham Children’s Centre Service.

There is now a club in every district of the county – 19 in total – with more opening in the coming months.

Coun John Doddy, chairman of the health and wellbeing board at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

FOOD Clubs offer a range of good quality food, including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dried and tinned foods each week, worth about £10 to 15, for just £3.50.

Over six months, our research shows families have saved about £300 each.

In November alone, when 16 clubs were up and running, more than 1,600 families were supported.

Not only are the FOOD Clubs helping families to save money, but they are also providing healthier meals.

This week’s columnist Coun John Doddy is the chairman of the health and wellbeing board at Nottinghamshire County Council.

All the food bags include fresh fruit and vegetables and some basic ingredients to make some of the family favourites, such as lasagne.

The clubs also help to reduce waste in the food industry, which is so important in the fight against climate change.

This week, during Food Waste Action Week, it has been revealed that we throw away a shocking 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year in the UK.

This food waste is responsible for nearly 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The food that is used in the FOOD Clubs is provided by FareShare, an organisation which takes quality surplus food from the food industry and redistributes it to charities, breakfast clubs and homeless shelters, thereby helping to reduce food waste and its impact on the planet.

Our #NottsRecycles campaign also has lots of tips, videos and recipes to help families reduce their food waste and also to love their leftovers.

Families must live or work within 15 minutes of a FOOD Club and need to become a member for £1 a year.

Find about more about FOOD Clubs and how to join at family-action.org.uk/what-we-do/children-families/food-club