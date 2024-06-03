Column: We must never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by people from Notts during D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week marks the 80th anniversary of one the most significant events in modern history, D-Day and the liberation of Europe, writes Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council's Armed Forces Champion.

​Still the largest ever seaborne invasion, D-Day on June 6, 1944, was a pivotal moment in bringing peace to the world and establishing the foundations for the freedoms we all enjoy today.

Of course, I can’t tell you how proud I am of Nottinghamshire’s role on D-Day, be it on the beaches, skies, and seas around northern France or back here in the fields, coal mines and factories, all of which played a significant role in the war effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of you may be aware that the Merlin engines which powered iconic aircraft such as the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, were developed at Hucknall Rolls-Royce.

Coun Keith Girling is Nottinghamshire County Council's Armed Forces Champion.

Nottinghamshire was also a major location for training thousands of volunteers to become bomber air crew to learn their craft, which also meant many were sadly killed in the process – with numerous memorials in place at crash sites across the county.

We must never forget the ultimate sacrifice they made during D-Day and other wars and conflicts before and since the Second World War.

Here in Nottinghamshire several events will be taking place to mark the poignant anniversary, including a sunset Drumhead Service at the War Memorial on Victoria Embankment on Tuesday, June 11, from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The informal, open air act of remembrance – open to everyone – will feature a parade of county veterans and standards and will close with a sunset ceremony, with music by the South Nottinghamshire Hussars Association.

​”In these days of uncertainty, it is somewhat comforting to look back on our proud history and celebrate the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country”, writes Coun Keith Girling, Armed Forces Champion at Nottinghamshire CC about D-Day.

As a military veteran myself, I cannot tell you how much we appreciate the commitment made by residents to attend these events and show their respect for our fallen colleagues.

Another event we’re looking forward to is an afternoon tea at County Hall on Wednesday, June 12, when we will be welcoming residents over the age of 90 – and their families or carers – who were schoolchildren when the Normandy Landings took place.

I’m sure it will prove to be a moving occasion listening to their stories of what life was like growing up in wartime Britain, memories which we will also capture and record to archive for future generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these days of uncertainty, it is somewhat comforting to look back on our proud history and celebrate the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.