Column: We must help domestic abuse survivors get support before they become victims

Domestic violence and abuse continues to be one of society’s biggest taboos.

Over the last 24 years working as a learning disability nurse, I have seen an increase in cases of this in the vulnerable group I work with.

It can be difficult to discuss this topic with our own friends and family, so the extra difficulties involved in having this conversation with someone with a learning disability means that the subject is rarely considered or raised.

Sadly, many individuals with a learning disability experience some form of abuse and discrimination in many parts of their lives.

This can leave them ill-equipped to recognise abuse in their relationships. Being mistreated can become ‘the norm’ resulting in them not seeking help at all.

People can feel trapped in abusive households or care settings because they fear what will happen to them if they speak up; or they can’t speak up.

While helping a lady in a well-known abusive relationship access Primary Care services, I was surprised to find that no one ever asked her if she felt safe at home. A hospital admission following a brutal assault did not generate any support or advice.

When I enquired, she reported that in the past she had been given the small wallet-sized cards (that are widely available), but, being unable to read well, these were useless to her. I started to look for this resource in an easy to read format for her.

I found large information packs were available, but nothing in a discreet size that could be hidden easily from a perpetrator.

This was unacceptable to me, everyone deserves the same quality of response when domestic abuse is identified or disclosed, and so I set about creating a card.

With the help of local people with a learning disability (who played a vital role in getting it right) and many other agencies and colleagues, the little wallet-sized card took shape.

It incorporates simple language backed up with bespoke symbols. Certain design elements of the card were essential like being gender neutral, and the colours and font were chosen to help those with visual impairments and autism.

The national helpline numbers are displayed to ensure it helps individuals not just locally, but those in need across the country.

The best moment of this journey was handing the little card to the lady who started it all and watching her slip it into her phone case. We looked at the card together, and it helped generate valuable discussions. I am happy to report that she is now accessing the support she needs.

Finally, I want to share a personal motivation for this project. A vulnerable childhood friend of mine became a tragic victim of this hidden abuse. She was killed by her partner. I want to leave you with the words of her parents: ‘’Identifying those experiencing domestic abuse is so important. We must help survivors get support they need; before they become victims’’.

Domestic Abuse Helpline - 0808 2000 247.