Column: We have a greater confidence now we have had both of our jabs

So we turned up a few minutes before the appointed hour on the appointed day to have our second vaccination, knowing what to expect this time.

Our first vaccination had taken place exactly 10 weeks previously. We were expecting the second one to be 12 weeks after the first so were delighted when it was two weeks earlier.

Mrs W had a few problems following the first vaccination. She felt quite rough, went off her food, ached all over and was lethargic and listless. She had made her mind up to forego the second jab as she didn't want to go through all that again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Kevin Wilbur

I however, had no problems. ‘Typical!’ exclaimed my wife. Seeing as how the first jab was 10 weeks ago, Mrs W had now resolved to have the vaccination again when the time came. So it was with a little trepidation that we turned up.

Once again, the staff were exemplary and most efficient, directing us in the car park, letting us into the building a few minutes before our time and, once inside, showing us where to go.

These people were all volunteers. As the gentleman in front of us remarked, ‘Where would we be without all you volunteers?’ The two ladies checking and administering the vaccine were equally brilliant, asking the right questions and putting us at our ease.

And so we can now step out into the world with much greater confidence. We won’t go mad - we will still be careful and abide by the rules. But we know we are fully protected and can face whatever is thrown at us. I feel it is very unlikely that, should we catch Covid, we will end up in hospital.

Volunteers and staff were exemplary and most efficient, remarks Kevin.

And as for Mrs W, she sailed through the week and hardly had any repercussions following her vaccination. And neither did I. Thank you to all the volunteers who have done such a splendid job.

Would you like to write your own column for the Chad?