​The handover to the new District 22 Inner Wheel district chairman Lyn Copper and her executive committee members took place on Monday, July 29, attended by circa 150 members and guests, writes Yvette Thomas, District 22 editor.

Outgoing district chairman Mary Hind thanked her team, while representatives from her charities attended to receive cheques.

It was then time for Lyn to move into the hot seat.

In her address to the meeting Lyn, from Inner Wheel Club of Bolsover, explained the themes for this Inner Wheel year.

These themes include:

Heartbeat of Humanity – every beat counts. Every action matters, which is the International IW theme.

The International IW three-year social project is: Reach & Inspire for a better world.

Association of Inner Wheel GB&I President Heather’s theme is Friendship and Membership and, of course, the Logo and Badge – Inner Wheel at the Heart of the Community – is to continue, and Lyn’s theme is Fun, Friendship and Membership because all friends have fun!

Lyn Copper is the new district chairman for Inner Wheel's District 22, covering the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

There are three words that Lyn said she would like you to remember and they are Friendship, Growth and Enthusiasm.

Lyn’s charities for her year are “young carers” represented by Derbyshire Carers Association and Nottinghamshire Carers Association.

Lyn’s work ethic is amazing and her enthusiasm is without limit. She will sail along like an elegant swan but we know that underneath she is paddling like mad to keep everything ticking over.

We really would like you to join us. To know more about Inner Wheel in Distirct 22, which covers the whole of both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, you can look at https://innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts”. Remember we are D22

Alternatively, you can contact our district membership officer Mary Hind at [email protected] or me Yvette Thomas, District 22 Editor, via [email protected]