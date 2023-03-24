What’s more, with the Government’s £2 bus fare cap being extended until the end of June, there’s never been a better time to explore Notts by bus!

Whether you’re exploring our world-renowned sporting venues, our acres of country parks and green spaces or our vibrant towns and communities, the bus offers a stress-free alternative to your car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you normally choose your car as your transport of choice to go on a day out, you’ll know all too well that finding a parking space at your destination can often be a challenge, whereas when you travel by bus, there’s no parking charges!

Mark Walker, service director for place and communities at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Bus travel also offers a relaxing journey where you can unwind by reading a book, listening to music or catching up with a friend over the phone to name a few.

By taking the bus, you will also be taking a car off the road and saving the planet one bus journey at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s great that many of you have already been taking advantage of the reduced fares and travelling by bus more and with just over three months of the fare cap left, if you’ve not already done so, why not experience the benefits of bus travel yourself!

It is also a good time to get to know your local bus services and where they can take you.

You may have heard that it is a challenging time for the bus sector and that your county council has recently stepped in to save a number of local bus services in Nottinghamshire.

We made this decision after operators told us that they would no longer be able to operate some services once the Government’s Bus Recovery Grant ends in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have prioritised supporting services in areas where there would be no alternatives for residents if we did not take action and our priority is making sure that communities have access to health, employment and essential shopping facilities.

Your local bus needs you, so make sure you don’t miss out on getting around for £2 this spring and seeing all that Nottinghamshire has to offer by bus.

Find out more about bus travel in Nottinghamshire by going to https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.