Column: Top tips to look after our mental health during the darker months

I don’t know about you, but I’ve already noticed the change in the weather, writes mental health champion Vicky Waring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mornings feel cooler, the nights are drawing in, and on some days I’ve felt my mood dip a little lower than usual.

It’s a reminder that the shift in seasons doesn’t just affect our gardens and wardrobes, it can play on our mental wellbeing too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the evenings get darker, it’s natural to feel more tired, less motivated and sometimes a bit flat. For some, these changes develop into what’s known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Guest columnist Vicky Waring writes on the subject of mental health.

You might find yourself craving more sleep, reaching for comfort foods, or struggling to concentrate. It’s not just “winter blues”, it’s a real and recognised challenge.

The good news is there are steps we can all take to look after ourselves through the darker months.

I try to get outside each day and walk the dogs every morning, the daylight really helps. Keeping to a steady sleep routine and making plans with friends or family, can also make a huge difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing light into our homes, whether it’s brighter bulbs or opening curtains wide during the day, is a simple but powerful boost.

"It’s a reminder that the shift in seasons doesn’t just affect our gardens and wardrobes, it can play on our mental wellbeing too."

Most importantly, let’s talk about how we’re feeling. If you’ve noticed your mood dipping, you are not alone.

Share it with a friend, a loved one, or your GP. And if things feel too heavy, please reach out for support, Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123, and local services like Mind are there to listen too.

The darker nights are here, but together we can make sure no one has to face them alone.