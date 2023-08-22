This week’s guest columnist Coun John Cottee is chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

​Nottinghamshire Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse county and all it has to

offer, as well as developing our understanding of the history and traditions of the places we live,

work and enjoy our leisure time.

It is also enables us to promote Nottinghamshire and our historic attractions, including Newark

Castle, Southwell Minster, Newstead Abbey, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park.

Our attractions, towns and villages, as well as our rich and varied history, help to make the county what it is today – a brilliant place to live and work.

Of course, Nottinghamshire has, for many decades, been a magnet for visitors worldwide attracted by the fascinating story of Robin Hood and the iconic sites situated around the county associated with our legendary outlaw – which ultimately help to pump millions of pounds into our local economy.

‘​​Nottinghamshire Day gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent, businesses and attractions to really show off what makes our home so special,’ says Coun John Cottee, county council cabinet member for communities.

His legend is one of many stories we can share and celebrate here in our amazing county, which is known globally for its awe-inspiring achievements in the world of sport, art, industry, creation and innovation.

Our sporting achievements, from Torvill and Dean on the ice rink to Rebecca Adlington in the swimming pool, plus recent achievements from not one but two of our football teams, have

provided us with an immense sense of pride as well as a catalyst to encourage people to take up sport.

We support talented young athletes year-round to help our county’s future sports stars follow in their footsteps on the international stage.

So, please join me in celebrating our county. Share your favourite things about living, working, and exploring in Nottinghamshire on August 25 using the hashtag #NottsDay on social media.

We’ll also be celebrating with a special event at Sherwood Forest on Saturday, August 26, as part of Robin Hood Festival.