Column: This Government is the most destructive I’ve ever seen in my lifetime
January can be very tough. Weather’s miserable, everyone’s broke, and we’re all feeling the regret of eating our own body weight in chocolate (or is that just me?), writes guest columnist Stefan Lamb, policy officer for Ashfield Labour Party.
That’s why it’s nice to have a laugh when you can. You’ve got to enjoy life, haven’t you?
I think Lee Anderson is always good for a laugh. His latest rib tickler involved his recent spat on Twitter.
Mr Anderson used to claim that Twitter was ‘full of idiots’ but it’s a bit strange that one of the first people he picked a fight with, since returning to the platform, was one of his own constituents.
Chris Delaney, a senior care worker, said: “Tory MP, worried about his re-election prospects, takes any opportunity to slate the opposition.”
Mr Anderson replied: “You have one Twitter follower in five years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends.”
Now that’s just making things personal, isn’t it? Quite nasty, actually. It’s Anderson’s constituents, after all, who pay his wages.
But then something odd happened. Many Twitter followers seemed to take offence to Mr Anderson making personal attacks against one of his own constituents, and they decided to do something about it.
48 hours later, Chris Delaney had 45,000-plus followers. More followers, in fact, than Mr Anderson. Hilarious!
Talk about being hoist by your own petard.
I’m sure there’s a moral to the story. Like; ‘manners cost nothing,’ or maybe; ‘you reap what you sow,’ or even; ‘don’t bite the hand that feeds.’
But it does show a deeper problem with politics that deeply frustrates me. I hate it when politicians try and weasel their way out of problems by making personal attacks.
It’s the kind of thing you’d expect in a playground. It’s not productive and it reeks of desperation.
This Government is the most destructive I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And how do our elected representatives respond? By telling constituents that they have no friends.
Well, you can’t use that excuse any more, mate. Chris Delaney has more followers than you do now.
So how about you do your job and fix the mess you’ve made, or else get out of the way for a Government that can.
And stop slagging off your constituents.
Oh, and one last thing. Lee: if what I have said here upsets you: please, please, please make a personal attack against me on Twitter (@StefanLamb1).
I’ve only got 213 followers and I’d like a boost. With your help, I reckon I, too, can hit 48,000 followers in 48 hours.
