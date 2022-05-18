The last time I dared to question his ramblings, I was told to “…stay out of big boy politics.” As a local councillor in Ashfield, I can no longer hold my counsel.

As a result of these comments, I normally keep quiet on the Conservative Government. I don’t shout and share across social media etc.

Over the last couple of months. this has become increasingly untenable. We have seen the Government involved in Partygate – the Prime Minister being fined for breaking his own law – plus billions of pounds of Covid money being written off which was sent to companies who should not have had it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Samantha Deakin, from Ashfield District Council.

Then last week, our MP stated 30p a meal was doable and people can’t budget or cook and today we have another one telling people to get better paid jobs or work more hours.

Before I was a councillor, I always believed the Conservative Government didn’t live in the real world. Since becoming a councillor, I know this to be truer than it ever was.

They are so out-of-touch, they don’t live like the rest of us do, and before anyone says a word, I am a proud single mum, live in rented accommodation in Sutton, have suffered illnesses and mental health challenges, been unemployed and survived on benefits.

I always worked and paid my dues - when I needed the safety net it was there. People shouldn’t be belittled when they are in need though.

Coun Samantha Deakin is pictured with Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

I remember when I first became involved with local politics was when my marriage had just fallen apart. I had been in hospital and was unable to work.

I went to the council to ask for help with my rent and council tax. It took me days to build up the courage to go.

Once there, I was talking to a member of staff who made me feel like something on the bottom of her shoe because I needed help.

I left the council in floods of tears and not knowing where to turn. (That’s when I met Coun Jason Zadrozny who became the leader of Ashfield District Council three years later).

This is something no-one should experience, just because I had hit a wall and needed some support. I was mortified and disgusted that anyone could be treated this way. I look at what is happening now and think about how people must feel when having to use a food bank.

They also have the added embarrassment and distaste from an MP telling them it’s their fault because they can’t budget or cook.

Where has our compassion and support gone for our neighbours and friends? It must be lovely if life sails by and you don’t hit a hard time and need some support.

I know that this is the case for more and more people living through the Tory cost-of-living crisis.

The latest incident – a Conservative Minister - referring to working longer hours or getting a better paid jobs is disgusting as well. How dare the Conservatives say that poor people should work longer hours or look to get another job.

The Tories forget about the importance of families and mental health.

We all want to provide for ourselves and our families, we all want to be able to put the heating on in an evening when it’s chilly but this is not the place we find ourselves. The people with the power to help us continue to insult us.

The majority of people using food banks, the job centre, struggling to pay their bills, are doing everything they can to get by and keep their heads above water.