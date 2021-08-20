Column: The Euros and Olympics have taught us all a valuable lesson

As a sport lover, I watched both events avidly, but, as someone who also works with young people, I was very attuned to what messages the tournaments send out to them as well.

In this respect, both the Euros and Olympics felt different this year because there seemed as much focus on the experience of the footballers and the athletes themselves as well as who won and who lost.

The biggest examples of this were three England footballers who missed their penalties in the final shoot-out – Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bakary Sako - and the US gymnast Simone Biles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Columnist Mark Cottingham, principal of Shirebrook Academy,

In the first instance, the result was overshadowed by the racism they had to endure on social media and in the second by the issue of Simone’s mental health, with the pressure that top athletes are under, and the stress that creates, becoming a part of the analysis.

These are issues that young people care about and, in the case of mental health, it’s something that so many of them have first-hand knowledge of.

And so it’s good for them to see that even gold medal winners are ordinary people, who struggle to cope with expectations and who have doubts about themselves and their ability, as well as have to deal with negativity and hatred from others.

These are challenges we all face and so often don’t equate with champions.

But perhaps the biggest lesson is not that winning athletes experience the same things as us, but that they manage to overcome them in order to perform.

We do a lot of work on this in school, telling students that even with the best education and support behind them, they won’t get anywhere without persevering when things get tough.