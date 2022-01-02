Column: Support others across county and help them to live their best life

Coun Boyd Elliott (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

Throughout the pandemic, staff from care homes and home care agencies – as well as our own social care staff across Nottinghamshire – have continued to provide their vital support, despite the risks to themselves.

They do this because they know they make a real difference to the lives of the people across the county that they support.

With every smile, every chat, every time, they help someone to live the life they want to live and this makes a positive impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in social care is a career you can really be proud of because what you do helps the most vulnerable people in our communities.

I would like to thank everyone who works in social care for their commitment and dedication. You really make a difference.

But we need more people like them in Nottinghamshire to apply for this fulfilling career.

There are a range of opportunities currently available – including working in care homes, home care organisations, supported living schemes and in our own social care teams.

Caring for others can bring out the best in you, says Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council

A career in social care can be flexible, fitting around your family life.

Many of the roles on offer don’t need previous care experience, as full training will be provided.

All you need to bring is your passion for caring.

Every day in social care is different – meeting different people, helping them to go to different places and making new connections.

The feedback I’ve heard from care staff is that they can learn so much about the world from their interactions with their clients.

The people you connect with as social care workers often become more than clients – they become your friends.

Caring for others can bring out the best in you.