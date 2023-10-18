Column: Strangely comforting to see at least one problem in 2023 Britain that will affect the posh and rich

We keep seeing surveys that say Brexit didn’t go well. That result is less controversial than you would have assumed just after 2016, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

These days we have the remain voters who always thought it was a bad idea and the leave voters who think it didn’t live up to the promises. It’s nice to see the two opposing groups finally agreeing on something.

Having written newspaper columns during the referendum period, I still get nervous about mentioning it.

It was one of the first issues where, if you said something someone didn’t agree with, you wouldn’t get an argument, you’d get hate.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a comedian and writer.

I wonder if the latest Brexit news will make any difference. Experts are saying one of the effects of leaving the EU has been a shortage of sommeliers.

We are about 500 to 600 short. Oh no, why didn’t someone mention this before.

What will we do without a crew of posh people using fancy words about wine? “Hints of sandalwood”! Have you ever taken a swig of sandalwood? No, me neither. So how is that a helpful description?

Federica Zanghirella, vice-president of the UK Sommelier Association, said, “After Britain left the European Union, people went back to their homes in Europe, found jobs there and didn’t come back.”

'What will we do without a crew of posh people using fancy words about wine?' asks columnist Steve N Allen.

I should thank Frederica because without her comments I would never have noticed. Somehow I have managed to get by without a sommelier. I have never dared to ask for one in a restaurant because I think I pronounce it too much like “smellier”.

My standard technique of ordering the second cheapest wine has worked so far. You don’t want to order the cheapest wine as that will make you look cheap, but the second cheapest shows you have taste. I don’t need a sommelier to tell me that.

It’s similar to the news stories we had about a lack of workers to pick the British food crops. That led to fruit going rotten in the fields. This isn’t quite as bad. This might lead to some bottles of Château Lynch-Bages 2008 being slightly corked.

One suggestion is to set up special visas to allow wine experts from Europe to work in the UK. This would involve the reclassification of sommeliers as skilled workers and that seems fine.

You have to be highly skilled to waffle on about the top notes of tobacco and leather you’re getting from a drink.

Of all of the problems we are facing in the UK in 2023, it is good to know at least one of them is affecting the posh and the rich.

