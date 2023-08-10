It’s hard to know if these things are a success until the dust settles.

One of my jokes made it into the Telegraph’s list of top 30 jokes of the Fringe.

When I first started doing Edinburgh shows, I got on the Independent’s list of jokes of the Fringe, so it must be true what they say: you get more right-wing as you get older.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a comedian and writer.

There are some success stories coming out of this year’s festival already.

Georgie Grier has already hit the headlines. She performed her one-woman show and there was only one member of the audience, taking the concept of a one-woman show a little too literally.

Georgie posted on social media saying: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play Sunsets at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine?”

She accompanied this post with a picture of herself looking somewhat upset.

The acting and comedy community really stepped up and brought some support.

She received kind messages and famous acts like Jason Manford brought attention to her post too.

The pain of such an upsetting day paid off because, since then, the added publicity has seen Georgie get sold out shows.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened.

In 2022, comedian Robin Grainger performed his show in front of an audience of one.

Thankfully a respected reviewer was stood outside, waiting to go into another show, and heard how well Robin’s show was doing.

When she found out that there was only one person in the crowd, she wrote about it and since then he’s been selling out.

It seems the best way to get success in Edinburgh is to play to only one person.

The truth is that many shows everyday at the Fringe will have a small crowd, possibly totalling one. Many shows will be cancelled as no-one turns out at all.

There are over 2,000 shows taking place and there just aren’t enough people to go round.

In 2017, I performed a topical show and one day only two people turned up. The show went ahead but I didn’t see the point in standing on the stage.

I sat with them on their table as we went through my PowerPoint headlines. I still used the microphone.

It’s great when bad gigs turn into success but spare a thought for the people doing the bad