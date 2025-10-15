Column: Something doesn't smell right about this latest stamp idea

"Are croissants good? It tastes nice, but as an eating experience it’s a mess. If you get near one, it crumbles into a pile of flakes. No-one ever said, “I really fancy eating a doughnut but with psoriasis.”"

I don’t like stamps. I don’t understand those who collect commemorative little lickable bits of paper. I don’t really understand normal stamps in the age of email, but that’s a different issue, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

France has taken this trend to a new level with the release of a croissant-scented stamp to celebrate the nation’s flaky pastry.

If I’d suggested the French should have a stamp that smells like a croissant I’d have been lambasted on BlueSky for having reductive and xenophobic views. “Just because they’re French doesn’t mean they want everything to smell like their breads, you little Englander. Do you want everything to smell like chips?! It’d suit you, you gammon.” That’s the kind of online flogging I’d expect.

When La Poste does it, it’s a celebration of national pride. I still think it’s a silly idea. The special stamps will cost €2.10, and that is €1 more than the average cost of a croissant in France. You’re paying twice as much for something you can’t eat. Well, you can eat it, it’ll simply taste like a stamp.

I suppose the counter to that point is that you can’t use an actual croissant to post a letter to someone. You could send an email and eat a croissant, and that, right there, is exactly why the postal service is trying to do these publicity stunts.

I don’t know how long the smell lasts but wouldn’t it be annoying when the post arrives, your house gets a waft of fresh buttery croissants and then you realise it’s just the gas bill?

No-one needs this. We have coped with fragrance-free stamps so far in society and I think we could carry on like that.

The La Poste website said nearly 600,000 postage stamps will pay tribute to the “emblem of French gastronomy”. I think the French have done much better with food than a pastry with no structural integrity.

Remember that book, French Women Don’t Get Fat? I’m guessing it’s because most of their food ends up on their blouse. You don’t have to count the calories you leave in your cleavage.

Having said all that I’d rather have a croissant than a stamp. If anyone is offended by my anti-stamp position you are free to send a letter of complain. When it doesn’t arrive I’ll rest my case.