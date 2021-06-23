Column: Shopping local will make such a huge difference to our area

I’d like to say a big well done for everyone in Mansfield and the surrounding areas who have dealt with, and coped very well, over the last sixteen months or so.My thoughts go out to everyone who has lost someone dear to them, I myself included have a number of dear friends and a family member.But now is the time to move forward with a positive attitude. Although there will be lots of people who will continue to need help and support, especially local businesses and hospitality, now its our turn to show our support by using all of our local shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty parlours, garages and leisure facilities etc.If we all take time out to use everything local it will make a huge difference to our area, so please, where you can, shop local.We had our AGM at the council recently and i would like to congratulate Cllr. Dave Saunders on becoming Chairman of the Council for the forthcoming year, Cllr. Bill Drewett on becoming Chairman of Planning and Cllr. Barry Answer on becoming a Scrutiny Chairman. They are vastly experienced Councillors and will do a great job, I’m sure.I am very surprised that our local MP stood for County Council while being our Member of Parliament as I think that in itself, if done correctly, is a full time job. Not only has he now got in at Mansfield North, but he has taken a third job on becoming Leader of Nottingham County Council, no one can do three jobs of this calibre and do them properly, there are not enough hours in the working week, especially as most of his time should be taken up by representing Mansfield District, in his Parliamentary role in London.I know from speaking to lots of residents, that many have had issues and concerns with some of Mansfield District Council services. Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone involved for finally getting the glass service up and running, although there are still a few teething problems in some areas, I’m sure it will be a success. This was one of Kate Allsop’s, mine and the rest of the Mansfield Independent Groups, idea and aspiration to get this service rolled out successfully and thankfully now it is.I understand there’s also been issues with the grass cutting, but just to inform you all that a lot of our park staff during lockdown, have been helping to ensure the bin services continued. So while there have been problems and looking untidy in some areas the staff have assured me that it will start to get back to some normality soon.Please give the Council, or your Local Councillor, a call if this doesn’t happen.Take care everyone .