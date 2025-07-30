Column: Shocking news - you can get thrown out of a Wetherspoons after all

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Is it safe to wear a Union Jack dress? Given recent news, I’ll leave mine in mothballs, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

Being dressed like Geri Halliwell back in the 90s is now enough to get you thrown out of a Wetherspoons. Some have found this shocking news. You can get thrown out of a Wetherspoons? Apparently yes.

It was during a recent anti-migrant protest, but not part of the protest itself. The Picture House in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, didn’t want things to get too heated inside the venue so they put in a rule to stop people going in with a flag. I hope that rule doesn’t apply on curry night. I take a white flag with me when I order the vindaloo.

The woman in question was Tanya Ostolski. Ostolski, that well-known anti-migrant name.

She had an England flag in her hand but was told about the rule. She put her flag in her bag but was told she still couldn’t enter as she was wearing a Union Jack dress.

Did they expect her to take that off too? Was this just a sneaky excuse for a quick ogle?

That sounds more like the old nightclubs in Mansfield I went to when growing up. This rule is baffling. It would mean the Lionesses could only go into a Wetherspoons to celebrate in their civvies.

This happened in the wake of a school girl who was put into isolation for wearing a Union Jack dress to her school’s Culture Celebration Day. Some have argued online that it was meant to be a day celebrating “other” cultures, but if you didn’t put that in the title you have to admit, she’s got you on a technicality.

I grew up in the 90s, so The Spice Girls are a cultural phenomenon. They weren’t selling hate and division, they were telling us to spice up our lives, which I’m sure is a line Wetherspoons used to plug their curry nights.

In the early 2000s, Union Jack pillows, t-shirts and bags were everywhere. I had a Union Jack belt. I wasn’t sure what I would have done if I had to wear it at half-mast.

Surely the problem here is that the pub, quite rightly, didn’t want to invite the protest into the venue. Instead of just stopping the protesters, they brought in a rule intended to filter out the protesters but others were caught by the rule. It’s like banning anyone with a beard because you don’t want Santa showing up.

You can’t ban Union Jack dresses. I need to get some wear out of mine.