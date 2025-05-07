Column: Remember you are not alone and help is always available
Often the conversation around mental health focuses on therapy sessions or diagnoses - while those are important, they can overlook the power of everyday connections.
The little things, whether you’re checking in on a friend, sending a message to a colleague, or talking to a neighbour, asking, “Ey up, how’s your day going?” can sometimes make a world of difference. It’s not always the big gestures, but the small moments where someone feels seen, heard, and understood.
We can often take a simple “how are you today” for granted, but for someone who’s struggling, that small connection might be the very thing that sparks a meaningful conversation and helps remind them they’re not alone.
This is at the heart of what NottAlone is all about. It’s not just about signposting to where you can access professional help, though that is certainly important. It’s about encouraging communities to feel comfortable to talk openly about mental health.
We’re driven by the idea that sharing experiences, having conversations, and supporting one another can help make a difference.
If you’re reading this and wondering how you can help someone in your life, it’s simple: start a conversation. Ask someone how they’re really doing. Don’t rush to offer solutions or advice, just listen.
Sometimes, being present and showing that you care is all someone needs to feel less alone, whatever they’re going through.
This Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18), NottAlone is launching something exciting: The NottAlone Podcast.
Hosted by me and Dr. Maddi Popoola, my NottAlone co-founder, the series opens up honest conversations about mental health and wellbeing.
Bringing real-life stories, practical advice and insights from local professionals and community leaders as explore a range of topics. In our first series, we’ll focus on the mental health of children and young people, a topic that continues to become an increasingly important concern.
Our goal is to break stigma, normalise mental health discussions, and raise awareness of the free local support available in Notts. Life comes with challenges, but no matter what you’re going through, you are not alone.
At the heart of everything NottAlone stands for is this message: You are not alone. Support is available.
